He raped a woman in D’Iberville but faces more charges, police say

A 37-year-old D'Iberville man is accused of raping a woman at his home and was wanted on a cocaine possession charge in Gulfport.
Frederick Jonathan Jenkins was also on parole for a drug conviction from Forrest County.
Rankin County arrested Jenkins on three outstanding warrants on those charges, and he was brought to the Harrison County Jail Monday, D'Iberville police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
Jenkins knows the woman he's accused of raping, Griffin said. The woman reported the rape but police had been unable to find Jenkins before his arrest in Rankin County.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain had set a $150,000 bond when he signed Jenkins' arrest warrant.
Another judge had set a $10,000 bond on the cocaine charge for a total of $160,000 in bonds.
But the Mississippi Parole Board ordered a hold on Jenkins that will likely send him back to prison pending prosecution on the new charges.
This isn't the first time Jenkins has gotten into trouble while on parole. In 2016, Jenkins was on parole for a drug delivery conviction and a drug possession conviction, both in Forrest County, when Gulfport police arrested him on misdemeanor charges of simple assault/domestic assault and malicious mischief.
Comments