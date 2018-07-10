Update: Biloxi Police take fourth robbery suspect into custody

Biloxi Police have taken four suspects believed to be involved in a robbery in D'Iberville into custody Tuesday morning.
Major Chris De Back said a robbery occurred in D'Iberville, but had no details on the crime.
Biloxi officers followed a vehicle with four suspects into their city. The suspects left the vehicle near Biloxi High School and fled on foot from there.
Officers began their search and quickly took three suspects in custody. A search continued for the fourth suspect, who was caught just before 7:30 a.m.
Police used K-9 officers in the search. An ambulance was seen near Michelle Drive, where the search was centered.
SunHerald will update this report.
