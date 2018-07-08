Man wanted Moss Point carjacking, death now in custody, officials say

A man described as "armed and extremely dangerous" is now in custody, said Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
Devarian Edwards was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Houston, Texas, Ashley said.
Edwards was wanted in Moss Point after an armed carjacking and crime spree ended in one death, the Sun Herald reported in May.
Edwards was also wanted by police in Jackson, Alabama, on charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Ashley said Sunday Edwards is being held in Houston awaiting extradition to Alabama for murder charges. After that, authorities in Jackson County will extradite him, Ashley said.
