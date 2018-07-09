She's accused of embezzling money from a Coast fire department

A judge last week reinstated a $10,000 bond for the former treasurer of the Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Department accused of embezzling money from the department, court records say.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Kimberly Dawn Bond Grimes, 41, after she failed to show up for court for her arraignment on the felony charge in April.
After she learned of the warrant, Grimes surrendered to the George County Sheriff's Department, but that wasn't until June 20. She said she didn't know about the court hearing.
Judge Kathy King Jackson had revoked Grimes' $10,000 bond but reinstated it Wednesday because she had turned herself in and her bonding company backed up her story.
Grimes is accused of embezzling more than $1,000 but less than $5,000 from the volunteer department between May 29, 2015 and March 31, 2017. She's accused of using the department's debit card to embezzle the funds.
In a letter submitted to the court, it was noted Grimes had regularly checked in with her bonding company since her initial arrest in the case.
The judge has reset her arraignment on July 30.
If convicted, Grimes could go to prison for up to five years and or pay a fine of up to $5,000.
Comments