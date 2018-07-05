Food service employee embezzled thousands of dollars in Harrison County, sheriff says

A career at a food and beverage business has ended for a Coast man accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from his employer.
Kenneth Lynn Burton Jr. embezzled the money over the past few years in Harrison County while he worked for MMI Dining Systems, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Deputies arrested Burton, 41, of Ocean Springs, on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday.
MMI Dining is a division of a hospitality management corporation and has an office in Flowood and has contracts with businesses in seven states.
MMI provides food serve and custom dining for health care, education, businesses, government and other institutions with on-site food service, according to its website.
He was released from the Harrison County Wednesday on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
