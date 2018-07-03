Keesler airman convicted of multiple charges of sexual assault on a minor

An airman at Keesler Air Force Base will spend time in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.
Rodney Tyler, 44, was arrested June 30 by military police at Keesler Air Force Base on two counts of sexual assault of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, indecent acts and sexual assault causing bodily harm to another person.
Tyler was a master sergeant at the time of his arrest at Keesler.
A spokesman for the U.S. Air Force said Tyler was found guilty of "illegal sexual conduct with a minor."
He was sentenced to a bad conduct charge, four-and-a-half years of confinement and a demotion from E-6 to E-4, the spokesman said.
"These unlawful actions are not in keeping with Air Force core values and will not be tolerated by the Air Force," said Capt. David J Murphy.
