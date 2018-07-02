For 16 months, the volunteer treasurer of a nonprofit group that serves cancer patients wrote 132 checks to herself. She used Wite-Out to change the payee's name to wig companies to cover her tracks after the checks cleared the bank.
In one three-day period, gambling addict Melinda Rosetti-Spence wrote checks to herself for more than $12,000 from the Pink Heart Funds nonprofit bank account in Long Beach, Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson said Monday at Rosetti's sentencing.
The day Long Beach Police arrested Rosetti, a total of $24,100, in three checks, was deposited in the Pink Hearts Fund bank account.
"You told your poor Mama to deposit that money because you knew you were in trouble," Dodson told Rosetti on Monday.
"That was part of my inheritance," Rosetti said.
"And while you were stealing money from cancer patients who need help, your own family benefited," Dodson said.
Rosetti agreed. Her mother, a cancer patient, received a free wig from the organization, which also gives prostheses to people with breast cancer and wigs to others suffering from hair loss.
Rosetti pleaded guilty in April to embezzling $266,598.96 from the Pink Heart Funds.
Rosetti faced a maximum prison term of 20 years in prison for embezzlement. Her attorney argued that Rosetti could pay the money back more quickly, and it would benefit Pink Heart sooner, if she were allowed to avoid prison and start work.
Since getting out of jail on bond, Rosetti has worked in Florida and has done housekeeping, yard work, detailing and other jobs, she told the judge.
"I'm ashamed to be seen in public," Rosetti said tearfully, likening a gambling addiction to any other type of addiction in which the addict seeks "the hit" or "the high."
"I've lost my faith in God and I want to get it back. I feel so horrible. I don't think that God really wants me."
Rosetti admitted she has not made re-payments to Pink Heart during the two years since her arrest, and though she went into a rehab center, she has not attended a program for gambling addicts.
The continued embezzling occurred "in the cool, calm of the day" in an office, with time to think about what she was doing before she drove to the bank, Dodson said.
"You continued the deception when you could have turned this around," Dodson said. "Now, suddenly, you want me to put you on a repayment schedule."
Rosetti's husband told the judge he was not aware of her gambling problem or the embezzlement. He said he got up early to go to work and went to bed early, and his wife didn't like to be questioned about what she was doing or where she was going.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Josef recommended the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison with 10 suspended suspended, leaving 10 to serve. And restitution.
Dodson agreed, and ordered restitution of $180,998.96. Rosetti's family has come up with $85,600 to go toward the loss.
Rosetti admitted stealing donations and writing checks to herself from March 2015 to July 2016.
"I had a gambling problem, and I spent it on bills," Rosetti told the judge.
Josef told Dodson that Rosetti had no money left to show for her embezzling.
JoAn Niceley, a cancer survivor and the founder of Pink Heart, wept as she told Dodson that Rosetti — who also coordinated fundraisers for the group — had betrayed her, stalked her and tried to discredit her with a board member. Rosetti had told a board member that the board should keep an eye on Niceley because her spending habits would run the group out of money and it would have to close, Niceley said.
Rosetti gained access to Niceley's three email accounts, and knew information about Niceley that she had no other way of knowing, Niceley said.
Cancer patients and others the group serves are the true victims, Niceley said.
Two women who have been served by Pink Heart spoke in court. One is a three-time cancer survivor. The other has a disease that prevents her from growing hair. Both said that Pink Heart has made a profound difference in their lives and their self-confidence.
She wasn't just a gambler, she "was a professional embezzler," Niceley said.
Dodson ordered deputies to take Rosetti into custody.
Pink Heart's insurance policy will pay the group nearly $100,000 now that the criminal case has been resolved, Niceley said after the hearing.
"I was needing the closure of knowing that she was going to go to jail for what she's done," Niceley said.
"She hurt so many people and affected so many lives, and Pink Heart Funds. It could have destroyed Pink Heart, but thankfully, I've been able to convince people that nothing like this will ever happen again.
"And Wite-Out is no longer allowed in our office."
As Niceley began walking down a hallway to leave the courthouse, Rosetti's husband spoke to her.
"Are y'all happy?" he asked.
Niceley at first replied, "Yes," but then said "No. A lot of things need to happen in the next 10 years and after that."
She left the courthouse heading for her home, where she was hosting what she called a "let it go" celebration for Pink Heart supporters.
