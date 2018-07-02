He was selling his car on an app. A Lucedale man 'let go' of him and took off, cops say

A Lucedale man decided not to let it go after a test drive of a vehicle he was considering buying, driving off instead, Biloxi police said.
Joseph Lee Mills was arrested on a felony charge of taking of a motor vehicle.
Sgt. O'Neil Adams said Mills, 26, met the victim on Shriners Boulevard in Biloxi on June 28 for a test drive of a vehicle he said he wanted to buy. The two had met via the Letgo app, an online buy and sell site.
Mills and the victim took the vehicle for a test drive, but when it was over, the victim got out and Mills drove off, Adams said, leaving the victim stranded.
Investigator Nick Sonnier said he'd been looking for the vehicle, a Nissan 350z, for a few days, enlisting the help of a Jackson County investigator as well.
A Jackson County deputy found the vehicle Monday morning in the county, not far from Lucedale.
Mills and the vehicle were located in Jackson County on July 2, when he was taken into custody and charged.
Mills was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond was set at $50,000 by Justice Judge Albert Fountain.
"You have to be careful. You're taking your chances when you sell on these sites," Sonnier said. "You just never know who you're dealing with."
