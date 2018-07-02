She admitted stealing from a nonprofit that helped cancer patients. Now she'll serve time.

A woman who wrote checks to herself from a nonprofit bank account because, she said, she had a gambling problem will spend the next 10 years in prison.
Melinda Rosetti-Spence, 53, pleaded guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court in April to embezzling $266,598.96 from the Pink Heart Funds, which gives wigs and prostheses to cancer patients.
Judge Lisa Dodson on Monday sentenced Rosetti to 20 years, 10 suspended, for the crime.
Dodson accepted her tearful plea in April. During her plea hearing, Rosetti admitted stealing donations and writing checks to herself from March 2015 to July 2016.
"I had a gambling problem, and I spent it on bills," Rosetti told the judge.
Long Beach police arrested Rosetti on Aug. 16, 2016. She was arrested again after indictment on Dec. 6, 2016.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Comments