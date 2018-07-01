Rodney Mitchell Tyler, 44, was arrested June 30, 2018, by Keesler Air Force Police on two charges of indecent liberties with a child, two charges of sexual assault of a child, a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm to another person and a charge of indecent acts.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 30, 2018

By Sun Herald

July 01, 2018 10:58 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, June 30, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

