Police break up Bay St. Louis house party. Now 12 minors face misdemeanor charges.

Police found minors with drugs and alcohol at a house party in Bay St. Louis early Tuesday morning, said Chief Gary Ponthieux.
Ponthieux said around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Narcotics Detectives with Bay St. Louis Police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office received information on a house party by juveniles involving drugs and alcohol.
The party was being held on the 1000 block of Swan Street.
Officers seized two ounces of marijuana and numerous alcoholic beverages from underage individuals, Ponthieux said.
Officers issued a total of 34 misdemeanor citations as a result of the investigation, and 12 juveniles were released to their parents.
