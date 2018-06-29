Officers with the Bay St. Louis Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office seized marijuana and numerous alcoholic beverages from juveniles at a house party early Tuesday morning.
Officers with the Bay St. Louis Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office seized marijuana and numerous alcoholic beverages from juveniles at a house party early Tuesday morning. Bay St. Louis Police Department
Officers with the Bay St. Louis Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office seized marijuana and numerous alcoholic beverages from juveniles at a house party early Tuesday morning. Bay St. Louis Police Department

Crime

Police break up Bay St. Louis house party. Now 12 minors face misdemeanor charges.

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

June 29, 2018 05:14 PM

Police found minors with drugs and alcohol at a house party in Bay St. Louis early Tuesday morning, said Chief Gary Ponthieux.

Ponthieux said around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Narcotics Detectives with Bay St. Louis Police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office received information on a house party by juveniles involving drugs and alcohol.

The party was being held on the 1000 block of Swan Street.

Officers seized two ounces of marijuana and numerous alcoholic beverages from underage individuals, Ponthieux said.

Officers issued a total of 34 misdemeanor citations as a result of the investigation, and 12 juveniles were released to their parents.

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use.

By

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

  Comments  