They rode electric carts through Walmart. But that's not why they're wanted by Biloxi cops.

Surveillance pictures from the Walmart Supercenter show two teens or young men smiling and laughing as they rode through the store on electric shopping carts — the carts reserved for handicapped shoppers.
They got onto separate carts as they entered the store and were still riding the carts as they left the building, police said.
But using the electric carts isn't why police are looking for them.
The men shoplifted some clothing while in the store, according to Police Sgt. O'Neil Adams.
They left the store on CT Switzter Sr. Road in a silver car with Colorado tag BIE912, Adams said Friday.
The store reported the shoplifting to police on June 14.
Police have been unable to identify the suspects and are asking for the public's help.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 229-392-0641, the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or Officer Manning at 228-702-3059.
Or you can email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Comments