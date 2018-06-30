Coast man again accused of abusing vulnerable adult. That's not his only charge.

A man who has operated an adult care facility without a license faces charges of kidnapping and assaulting a vulnerable adult.
The charges are in addition to one filed against him in March, when he was accused of simple assault on a vulnerable adult, jail records show.
Gulfport Police arrested Michael David Hillie Jr., 30, on Thursday on arrest warrants obtained by the state Attorney General's Office.
Where and when the alleged abuses occurred are unclear. It appears both cases involve alleged incidents in Biloxi.
Attorney General Jim Hood confirmed Hillie's arrest on Friday but declined to release details on the new charges or the pending one.
Hillie had operated an adult day care on Camp Four Jacks Road in Biloxi in 2015, according to a national database of identification numbers given to health care providers. His name did not appear in the database in recent years.
This is Hillie's fourth arrest this year.
The attorney general's investigators arrested him Feb. 21 on a charge of operating a facility for the aged without a license, the Harrison County jail docket shows. The charge is a misdemeanor.
He was arrested March 6 on an allegation of abusing a vulnerable adult, a felony.
He was arrested March 22 on four counts of contempt of court from arrests on unspecified charges from 2007 through 2012.
Hillie has been free on a $15,000 bond pending resolution of the vulnerable adult charge from March 6.
His bonds on the new charges total $50,000, but he can't post bail. A judge has revoked Hillie's bond on the charge from March.
A kidnapping charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
The other charges he faces each carry up to five years in prison.
