What a man who robbed a liquor store had on his hand could help Moss Point police ID him

An armed robber who ordered a liquor store clerk to get on the floor had covered his face, police said.
But it could be a distinctive accessory that helps identify him.
He wore a glove, with black and white colors on the top, on his right hand, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said. He also wore a Nike ballcap that has white lettering.
Police have asked for help to solve the robbery at the store at 6518 Mississippi 63, just south of Dutch Bayou Road. The clerk reported the holdup about 8:59 on June 22, a Friday night.
The clerk told police the man came in and pointed a weapon at her and ordered her to open the cash register, Ashley said. The man told her to get on the floor and he took money from the register and fled on foot.
The suspect is about 5-foot-10, has a thin build and was wearing a dark blue/black hooded jacket, a royal blue Nike ball cap and black pants and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
Or give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or visiting its website, mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
