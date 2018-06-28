This file photo shows an agent from the Alcoholic Beverage Control examining some of the hundreds of gallon jugs found at an illegal moonshine distillery found at a mobile home near Rocky Hill in Hancock County. Agents found over 80 gallons of moonshine whiskey and more in rural Hancock County on Thursday.
Agents find more than 80 gallons of moonshine in Hancock County bust

By Yolanda Cruz

June 28, 2018 04:59 PM

Agents of the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control found over 80 gallons of moonshine Thursday in Hancock County, along with other materials.

ABC agents executed search warrants at two different homes on adjoining property in the 9000 block of Dummy Line Road in rural Hancock County near Picayune, said Kathy Waterbury with the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Agents seized seven gallons of moonshine whiskey, assorted flavorings and over $10,000 in cash at Kelly Necaise's residence, Waterbury said.

Agents also found a six-barrel distillery containing 300 gallons of mash, a copper condenser and thumper, 875 pounds of sugar and 77 gallons of moonshine whiskey on Trent Necaise's property, Waterbury said.

The investigation is ongoing with multiple arrests anticipated.

It's not clear if Kelly Necaise and Trent Necaise are related.

Moonshine, a distilled alcoholic beverage, is untaxed whiskey. The ABC operates under the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

