Manager to blame after money goes missing at Gulfport gas station, cops say

Cash register reports and bank deposits didn't match up on a gas station's records, which pointed a finger at one possible answer.
Edwin Le'Troy Collins was the manager responsible for bank deposits when money taken in didn't show up in bank deposits, police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Money from the Exxon station on U.S. 49 just north of Dedeaux Road disappeared in several cash deposits between June 10 and June 20, Fulks said Wednesday.
Investigators determined Collins is the one who took the money, he said.
Police obtained an arrest warrant from Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray, who set Collins' bond at $10,000.
Collins, 28, turned himself in on an embezzlement charge at the Gulfport Police Department on Monday.
Collins was released from the Harrison County jail later Monday.
