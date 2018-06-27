Kiln man got tired of arguing with his son so he shot him multiple times, cops say

A Kiln man reportedly told Hancock County deputies he had "had enough" and that's why he shot his son multiple times.
Deputies responded to Ronald Ladner's home on Amos Cuevas Road in Hancock County just before 4 p.m. and found Ronald's son, Cody, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
The son was shot multiple times in the leg and torso with a .380 handgun, Bass said.
"One of the leg wounds was pretty serious," Bass said. "A deputy had to put a tourniquet on his leg to stop bleeding.
"We feel it was a pretty extensive injury and may have saved his life."
The son was flown to a hospital in New Orleans and underwent surgery Tuesday night, Bass said, and he's expected to recover.
The father was arrested on an aggravated domestic violence charge, and as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday had not had his initial appearance.
What sparked the argument?
"(Ronald) said they argue all the time and he got tired of it," Bass said.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Comments