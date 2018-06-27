Fred Anthony Haulk, 36, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, on a charge of commercial burglary.
Fred Anthony Haulk, 36, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, on a charge of commercial burglary. Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 27, 2018 09:22 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

