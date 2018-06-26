Leslie Anne Hadley, 39, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 25, 2018, on an order to remain in custody on a charge of possession of meth.
Leslie Anne Hadley, 39, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 25, 2018, on an order to remain in custody on a charge of possession of meth. - Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Leslie Anne Hadley, 39, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 25, 2018, on an order to remain in custody on a charge of possession of meth. - Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, June 25, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 26, 2018 10:59 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, June 25, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

  Comments  