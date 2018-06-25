Amanda Rhea McCoullum, 39, was arrested by D'Iberville Police on Sunday, June 24, 2018, on a hold for MDOC on convictions on possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance and a charge of accessory before the fact to simple assault causing bodily injury.
Amanda Rhea McCoullum, 39, was arrested by D'Iberville Police on Sunday, June 24, 2018, on a hold for MDOC on convictions on possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance and a charge of accessory before the fact to simple assault causing bodily injury. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, June 24, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 25, 2018 11:36 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, June 24, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

