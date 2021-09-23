First female municipal judge appointed in Gautier and Jackson County

Amy Lassitter St. Pe’ poses in a headshot provided by the City of Gautier. City of Gautier

Former Gautier city attorney Amy Lassitter St. Pe’ was appointed as municipal judge by the Gautier City Council, making her the first female municipal judge in Gautier and Jackson County.

According to the City of Gautier, Lassitter St. Pe’ —who served as the city attorney for Gautier from 2006-09 and city attorney for Moss Point since 2008 — will start as judge in October. She will continue to work as a city attorney in Moss Point while serving as judge.

Lassitter St. Pe’ will replace current Gautier municipal judge Jason Thornton who was appointed in 2011.

“I’ve devoted most of my 20-year legal career to giving back to Jackson County,” St. Pe’ said in a press release from the City of Gautier. “My focus has been on being a part of the county that has given me so much.”

An alumna of University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi College School of Law, Lassitter St. Pe’ opened her own firm Amy Lassitter St. Pe’, PA in 2017 and has been board attorney for the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority since then.

“The council and I would like to welcome Amy back to Gautier as the first female municipal judge in Jackson County. She will be an asset to Gautier like she was in her past appointment here as city attorney,” Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said in a press release.

Gautier municipal court meets on Mondays.