MS Coast mom and 3-year-old son reported missing. Have you seen them?

A missing persons alert has been issued by the Gautier Police Department for a mother and her 3-year-old son.

Greeis Rodriguez Hernandez, 36, and Sebastian Ryan Newell, 3, were reported missing on Sept. 14. They were last seen at their apartment complex in the 5000 block of Gautier Vancleave Road.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her son is just under 2 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.