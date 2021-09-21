Jackson County

MS Coast mom and 3-year-old son reported missing. Have you seen them?

Sun Herald

A missing persons alert has been issued by the Gautier Police Department for a mother and her 3-year-old son.

Greeis Rodriguez Hernandez, 36, and Sebastian Ryan Newell, 3, were reported missing on Sept. 14. They were last seen at their apartment complex in the 5000 block of Gautier Vancleave Road.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her son is just under 2 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Profile Image of Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Support my work with a digital subscription
