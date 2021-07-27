Lane blocked as smoke rises from fire near Mississippi 609 in Jackson County, MDOT says

Firefighters responding to a grass fire near Mississippi 609 in Jackson County were blocking southbound traffic in the right lane, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday afternoon.

MDOT first reported the disruption of traffic on Washington Avenue around 12:40 p.m., and traffic remained blocked an hour later.

“Responders are on scene working a fire,” MDOT said in a post on Twitter. “Motorists are advised to use caution approaching the area.”

The fire was located near the Gulf Hills community just before Ponce De Leon Road.

