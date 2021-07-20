Owner will close popular MS Coast sushi restaurant to care for young son with cancer

Scott Khong, owner of Chef Scott’s restaurant in Ocean Springs, is closing indefinitely to care for his young son, Collin, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Khong family. GoFundMe

One of the most popular restaurants in Ocean Spring is closing indefinitely while its owner devotes his time to his 12-year-old son, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Scott Khong announced on his Facebook page Monday that Cheff Scott’s will close its doors on Aug. 1.

Khong said the plan is to take his son, Collin, to Jackson for treatment.

“I would like to sincerely thank you for your many years of love and support you have shown me,” Kong wrote on his Facebook page. “And for that, I will always be grateful.

“I am truly sorry.”

Khong said his son was first diagnosed three weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the treatment of Khong’s son. Khong also plans to sell the artwork in his restaurant to raise money.

Support poured in for the Khong family on social media, many thanking Scott for the years of memories, good food and date nights.

