Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris dies. ‘We lost a true pillar in our community.’

Melton Harris Jr. listens to public comments portion of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting in 2014. Harris died on Tuesday. Sun Herald file

Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris died Tuesday morning, the county administrator’s office confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Harris, who retired from Chevron Refinery in 1999, was first elected to the board in 2008 as a representative for District 2, which covered parts of Moss Point and Pascagoula.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

State Rep. Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point was surprised to hear of Harris’s passing Tuesday morning.

“People saw Melton Harris as a very healthy individual,” Anderson said. “No one is promised tomorrow and I think this shows that. We should live every day to make our community better. That’s exactly what Melton Harris did while he was here. It’s very shocking news for everybody.”

Harris served in the role of board president in 2011, 2016 and 2021. He was board vice president in 2010, 2015 and 2020.

A native of Grenada, Harris graduated from Carrie Dotson High School in 1965. He earned a degree in mathematics and science from Tougaloo College.

Anderson described Harris’s death as a “traumatic loss” for the Coast.

“We have to figure how we go from here because we lost a true pillar in our community,” Anderson said. “It’s sad news to wake up to. The commitment Supervisor Harris made to the district and Jackson County in general must not cease. It must continue. We honor him by making sure it doesn’t stop.”

Harris was honorably discharged as a military policeman from the United States Army during the Vietnam War era.