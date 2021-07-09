Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on US 90 in Gautier

A bicyclist trying to cross U.S. 90 in Gautier early Friday morning was struck by a vehicle and died.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said the victim was 51-year-old Charles George of Gautier.

Lynd said George was struck right at 5 a.m., about an hour before sunrise in Jackson County on Friday.

Lynd said George was trying to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 90, at its intersection with Suter Road.

Gautier police were not available to comment on Friday evening. But WLOX previously reported that police said the incident was an accident and no charges were filed.