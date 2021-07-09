Hundreds of properties totaling $1.7 million are up for auction in MS Gulf Coast county

Those looking for a piece of Jackson County can search for a deal as the Mississippi Secretary of State’s latest online tax-forfeited land auction kicks off.

Details on the 332 parcels — valued at $1.7 million — is available online, according to Secretary of State Michael Watson.

The properties are spread throughout the county, in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and the unincorporated areas. The deadline for placing a bid is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4.

A similar auction was held in Jackson County in 2018, and the properties sold were returned to the tax rolls.

Here’s how it works:

▪ Register online at sos.ms.gov. Click on Public Lands and choose tax forfeited lands

▪ Review the property details, such as location and market value, on the auction portal for Jackson County. The market value generally is under $10,000 for most of the parcels.

▪ Place an online bid or choose to pay the “Buy It Now” price to purchase a property immediately.

▪ Successful bidders will be notified by email.

▪ Payment of the bid must be made within 5-7 days of the email notification

Details: 601-359-5156