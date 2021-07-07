Where’s the MLK Park barbecue grill? Ocean Springs residents seek return of ‘our legend’

For decades, the grill at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Ocean Springs was the centerpiece of family reunions and the star of an annual celebration on MLK Day.

Richard Thurmon, 68 and born and raised in Ocean Springs, remembers epic community cookouts when the grill held 50 slabs of ribs.

“The barbecue grill, that is our legend,” he said.

But the grill was removed during a 2020 renovation. On Tuesday night, Greg Gipson, a member of the MLK Memorial Park Care Group asked city officials to bring it back.

Addressing the Board of Aldermen and newly sworn-in Mayor Kenny Holloway, Gipson said the park has not received the same investment as other parks in the city. The group would like to see new play equipment, better signage and a bike rack. But the city could start with the grill.

“I know that you guys are going into budget season in October,” Gipson said. “What I’m asking is that you put a line item in there to get that grill back in there.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park boasts a well-used basketball court, a swing set and picnic tables under a pavilion. It sits next to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, a Black church founded in Ocean Springs in 1891. Where the park sits today, a school for Black children stood until it burned down in the 1920s. One local history credits a master carpenter named Marshall H. Keys with saving the land from developers.

In the blocks around the park, Black families like Thurmon’s have owned homes for generations.

The surrounding street names also hint at the area’s significance to the African American history of Ocean Springs. Dr. Jesse Lee Trotter Sr. Street honors the pastor who led Macedonia Missionary Baptist for decades starting in 1968.

In an interview with the Sun Herald before the meeting, Gipson said he doesn’t want to “use the race card” but wants to make sure the park receives the same level of funding as the city’s other 11 parks.

“I think it boils back down to, when you don’t go out and visit a park, and you don’t see who’s using the park, you just ride past the park and think, ‘Oh that park is just fine,’” he said. “And all parks should be treated equally, and the money should be distributed fairly.”

Gipson spoke during the public comment period, and no action or discussion was undertaken following his comments.

Funding for Ocean Springs city parks

Alderman Rickey Authement, whose ward includes the park, said other Ocean Springs parks and recreation facilities are still closed because of damage from Hurricane Zeta, including the Chester McPherson Pier and the playground at Fort Maurepas Park, he said.

In early 2020, the park got a $50,000 renovation that included new bathrooms and an updated pavilion. Now, it has more up-to-date bathrooms than many other recreation facilities in the city.

“We’re not going to be able to put everything in every park,” he said. “It doesn’t come down to where it is or who uses it.”

Gipson sees that renovation a just a start. Before the renovation, he requested information on the amount of city funds spent on updating and maintaining city parks over the previous several years and learned that next to nothing had been spent on the MLK park.

City clerk Patty Gaston told the Sun Herald she was not aware of a spreadsheet with that information.

Authement said he had previously told the Care Group he would ensure there was a grill available in time for the annual MLK Day celebration at the park.

But Gipson and other community members said the grill was used throughout the year for family gatherings and community events.

Thurmon attended the board meeting Tuesday in support of Gipson’s presentation.

He said his uncle Jessey Galloway, known as “the barbecue master of Ocean Springs,” had designed the grill. His family then started a tradition of cooking for the community. Thurmon’s mother and aunts would prepare all the sides, while his father and other men cooked the meats.

Thurmon said in previous talks with city officials, they had suggested buying a rolling grill that residents could bring to the park. But compared to the grill Galloway designed, that would be small. And Thurmon didn’t like the idea of having to haul the appliance to and from the park.

“That’s not reasonable,” he said.

Gipson pointed out that the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting included an item to spend up to $22,000 from its food and beverage tax revenues to resurface the tennis courts at Halstead Park. If it wanted to, he said, the city could replace the grill.

“We weren’t asking for a splash pad because we know that our park is unique and different, and we want the grill back out there,” Gipson said.

Help us cover your community through the Sun Herald's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on diverse communities along the Mississippi Coast, and to support new reporters. Donate now