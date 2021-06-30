A Coast infant’s body is exhumed after 33 years. Can DNA solve the puzzle of her death?

Police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case to try to identify a baby girl found in the Pascagoula River, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in a press release on Wednesday.

The unidentified baby girl was found by two men who were fishing in the river on June 28, 1988, tangled in a fishing line.

On June 30, exactly 33 years ago, an autopsy revealed the infant was between three to five weeks old, and the cause of death was drowning.

Due to no proper identification, she became known as Baby Jane Doe II.

On Wednesday, investigators exhumed her body from the Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula.

Sheriff Ezell said in the release their hope is by collecting the baby’s DNA, they can help put together a family tree.

Doe II’s remains are at the Mississippi Crime Lab, and the lab work is being funded by a private grant from a nonprofit organization.

Anyone with information on this case is told to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063, or can anonymously submit a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.