MS Coast man faces capital murder charge after death of toddler

Authorities arrested a 27-year-old Moss Point man Thursday on a charge of capital murder.

On June 3, James Garland Ward brought a 20-month-old toddler to Singing River Hospital, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

The baby was unresponsive and was taken to Ochsner’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she eventually died.

The Jackson County Criminal Investigations Divisions started an investigation and examined medical records.

Ward was arrested and charged with capital murder on Thursday. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. His initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information should contact investigator Matt Hoggatt at 228-872-8754 or 228-769-3065.

An anonymous tip can also be given to MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.