Crash at US 90 intersection kills men from Georgia, Ocean Springs

Two men died after a crash at a U.S. 90 intersection on Wednesday night, Ocean Springs police said Thursday in a news release.

Those pronounced dead at the scene were identified as Robert Dominguez, 46, of Tucker, Georgia, and Jon Thomas, 36, of Ocean Springs.

The two-vehicle accident happened at approximately 10:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Highway 90, Capt. Ryan Lemaire said in the release.

One vehicle was heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., attempting to turn westbound on Highway 90, Lemaire said, and the other vehicle was heading eastbound and hit the driver’s side.

Oceans Spring police are still investigating the crash.