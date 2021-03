A Lucedale woman has died after she was hit by a car while she was crossing U.S. 90 late Monday night in Jackson County.

Lacey E. Poole, 32, of Lucedale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at around 3:43 a.m.

A 2011 Mazda 3 was traveling west on 90 and hit the pedestrian, MHP said.

The wreck is under investigation.