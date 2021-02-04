Jackson County

Jackson County child taken to hospital after being hit by a car near bus stop

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI Getty Images | Royalty Free
Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A child was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car near a bus stop in Vancleave, the sheriff’s department said.

Marcia Hill, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, said the child was in good condition when taken to the hospital.

“The bus didn’t hit the child,” Hill said. “The kid ran in front of a car, and the bus was stopped and had its yellow lights flashing.”

The incident took place near the bus stop on Jim Ramsey Road.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service