Jackson County child taken to hospital after being hit by a car near bus stop

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A child was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car near a bus stop in Vancleave, the sheriff’s department said.

Marcia Hill, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, said the child was in good condition when taken to the hospital.

“The bus didn’t hit the child,” Hill said. “The kid ran in front of a car, and the bus was stopped and had its yellow lights flashing.”

The incident took place near the bus stop on Jim Ramsey Road.

