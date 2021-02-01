Jackson County

21-year-old Ocean Springs man dies in rollover accident, sheriff says

An Ocean Springs man died Sunday after his car went off the road and hit a tree, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Mario Alanis Jr., 21, was driving east on Biddix Evans Road near the St. Andrews at 5 p.m., Ezell said.

He lost control near a curve and his car went down an embankment and hit a tree, the report said. The car flipped and landed upside down.

Ezell said Alanis was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
