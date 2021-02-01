21-year-old Ocean Springs man dies in rollover accident, sheriff says

An Ocean Springs man died Sunday after his car went off the road and hit a tree, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Mario Alanis Jr., 21, was driving east on Biddix Evans Road near the St. Andrews at 5 p.m., Ezell said.

He lost control near a curve and his car went down an embankment and hit a tree, the report said. The car flipped and landed upside down.

Ezell said Alanis was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.