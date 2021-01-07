Man killed by train while walking on tracks in Ocean Springs, police say

A man was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning while walking on the tracks, Ocean Springs police said.

Officers responded at 11:35 a.m. to the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glen road, just east of the Biloxi Bay Bridge, after a report of a pedestrian hit by a train.

Officers found a man in his 50s had died. His name will be released after his family is notified.

Witnesses told police the man was walking westbound on the tracks and “did not respond to the westbound train’s warning of its approach.”

The train came to an emergency stop after the incident, and the tracks were reopened at 2:30 p.m., police said.

The Ocean Springs Police Department and CSX are investigating this incident. Anyone with any information should call police at 228-875-2211.