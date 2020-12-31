Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
One person dead after two trucks crash head-on in Jackson County

A head-on collision between two pick-up trucks left one person dead Thursday morning on a Jackson County highway.

State Troopers responded to the scene at 8:32 a.m. Thursday and reported the wreck happened on Mississippi 613 near Beechnut Road.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with what the Mississippi Highway Patrol described as moderate injuries.

The wreck is under investigation by MHP.

Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
