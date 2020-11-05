Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Byrd dies of COVID-19

Mike Byrd, who served four terms as Jackson County sheriff, died on his 71st birthday Friday after a battle with COVID-19.

Byrd had been on a ventilator at an Alabama hospital. His wife, Terry Byrd, his daughters and family were with him.

The father, husband and veteran law enforcement officer began his career at the Moss Point Police Department and worked in Gautier before he ran for sheriff, beating longtime incumbent Pete Pope.

His son, Pascagoula Police Officer Terry Micheal Byrd, died in a motorcycle accident in March 2006.

“Heaven gained another angel today!,” Byrd’s daughter, Kim Byrd Giacone wrote in a public Facebook post Thursday evening. “My daddy passed away about an hour ago! He is with Jesus and my brother Micheal now! I can only imagine how awesome their reunion was!”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Byrd resigned from office in late 2013 before pleading to state and federal crimes.

Despite his fall from grace, Byrd was known as a devout Christian, gospel singer, good friend and devoted family man.

“Mike had the greatest personality,” said Circuit Clerk Randy Carney. “Every time I saw him, he would hug my neck. Mike would tell me, ‘Man, if you need anything, just let me know,’ He had a great sense of humor.”

The Sun Herald will update this story.