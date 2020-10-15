Moss Point police find man dead in vacant home

Moss Point police are asking for help identifying a man found dead in a vacant home on Hubert Street.

The man is white and in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5’11” to 6’1”, and 175 to 190 pounds, hair that’s “medium to dark in color with grey, medium to long in length, and possibly some facial hair.”

He was wearing plaid shorts (boxer style with a draw string), grey short-sleeve button-up shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information, including on missing persons, is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.