Coast Guard rescues boaters, dogs after shrimp boats takes on water in Pascagoula

Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters and three dogs in the Pascagoula ship channel Tuesday after their 40-foot shrimp boat started sinking, according to release.

The Coast responded after receiving a call about 7 a.m. regarding someone hanging onto a life raft in the water.

When crews got to the scene, they found two of the boaters clinging to a life ring and a third separated from the other two and clinging to a floating board.

None of the boaters had on life jackets.

The Coast Guard took the boaters to the station in Pascagoula, where paramedics were waiting.

“We want to remind those planning to spend time on the waterways to stay safe and be prepared for the unexpected,” said Ensign Amy Harrison of Coast Guard Sector Mobile.

“We urge all mariners to wear a life jacket, as they significantly increase chances of survival while on the water. Also, have a float plan and the ability to communicate with a VHF Radio.”

Two of the boaters had minor injuries and the third had mild hypothermia, the release said.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
