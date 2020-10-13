Drones, helicopters deployed in search for missing 7-year-old with autism near Moss Point

A search is underway for a 7-year-old boy wearing only a pull-up style diaper who went missing near Interstate 10 in Moss Point.

Moss Point police said the child, who has autism, is non-verbal and ran away from the area near Cracker Barrel and the Comfort Inn just off I-10 at Exit 69.

The child’s name is Carson. Police said he is not local and did not disclose his last name.

Moss Point police and “several local agencies” are looking for Carson. Deputy Police Chief Jim Roe said authorities are searching everything south of I-10 between exits 68 and 69.

Drones and helicopters are searching from the air and there are rescue crows searching by boat in the nearby Pascagoula River.

In addition, authorities have search and rescue dogs on the ground.

Carson is a missing 7-year-old last seen in Moss Point near Interstate 10. Courtesy Moss Point police

The Pascagoula Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies have joined in the search, along with police and firefighters from other agencies, Roe said.

Police ask that the public be on the lookout and call police if Carson is seen. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 4 feet tall.

“At this time, local resident assistance is not needed due to the child’s mental state,” Moss Point police said in a Facebook post. The first post about the missing boy was published about an hour ago.

