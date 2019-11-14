One person dead after wreck near Ocean Springs Middle School

Parents who use Hanshaw Road to pick up their children from Ocean Springs Middle School should find an alternate route Thursday afternoon after a fatal wreck.

The city said in a press release that traffic near the school will be rerouted as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

One person died in the wreck on Hanshaw Road near Bienville Place, according to the release.

Students will be released at a regular time, “but you should take an alternate route driving to and from the school,” the release said.

