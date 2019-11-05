One dead after nine-car pileup on U.S. 90 near Pascagoula, police say

A person is dead after a nine-car pileup near Pascagoula.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning on U.S. 90 eastbound just before MS 619, according to the MDOT traffic alert system.

Others involved in the wreck suffered from minor injuries, the Pascagoula Police Department said on Twitter.

Expect traffic delays in the area, as only one lane is open at this time.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The Sun Herald will update this article as information becomes available.