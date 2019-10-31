What’s new for the 2019 Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs

Art, food and music are a given for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival in Ocean Springs each November, and this weekend’s festival comes with a bonus of much cooler weather.

With sunshine and temperatures in the 60s forecast, the 150,000 or so people expected to visit the festival over the two days should be in the mood for some early Christmas shopping.

This is the 41st annual show in Ocean Springs, and it’s become quite a street party for a town that’s known for its art and food. The streets of downtown will be closed and filled with craft booths and art displays. A food court will be set up a block away from the big crowds at Cash Alley, next to the stage, so people can enjoy the food and the music in one place.

The restaurants along Washington and Government streets will be open for those who want to go inside and sit for awhile, and many have specialty food booths outside for those who want to grab and go.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This festival has grown beyond our expectations,” said Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Main Street Tourism Bureau. It began in the 1970s with a small group of artists and has grown to the largest arts and craft festival in Mississippi.

More than 400 vendors from as far away as Colorado and Kansas will bring their pottery, painting, jewelry, woodwork and other arts and crafts, and many of them will demonstrate their talents.

Gulf Coast Research Laboratory of the University of Southern Mississippi will be there with displays, artifacts and hands-on marine activities.

Galleria BMW will bring Pepper the Humanoid Robot to show how art meets technology.

And kids ages 8-18 will exhibit their art on the grounds of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, where it will be available for purchase Saturday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Besides all the scheduled activities, what makes the Peter Anderson Festival such a draw is the unexpected — the flame from a metal artist’s torch, a painting or photograph that captivates, a new flavor of fudge, a tip from a fellow crafter and finding just the right Christmas gift.

With so many people in the downtown, free shuttle vans will run both days from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pickup will be east of the festival at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park Elementary off of Government Street/ Holcomb Boulevard and at Greyhound Stadium parking lot off Government Street/Hanley Road.

What you need to know

▪ What: 41st annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

▪ When: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days

▪ Where: Downtown Ocean Springs, off U.S. 90

▪ Admission: Free. A $2 donation is suggested.

▪ Payment: Many booths will accept credit cards, but some take cash only.

▪ Parking: Free parking and shuttle service provided by the YMCA and Coast Transit.

▪ Handicapped accessible: The CTA bus is handicapped accessible. Handicapped parking will be off Porter Avenue and Dewey, near the library

▪ Shuttle details: Pick up is at 2300 Government St. near Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park Elementary and at the Greyhound Stadium parking lot off U.S. 90. Shuttles run every 15 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drop off locations are at Government Street and Porter Avenue entrances.

▪ Restroom facilities: Comfort station will be near the food court and main stage off Cash Alley, which is east of Washington Avenue and south of the train station. Portable facilities also will be located throughout the festival area.

▪ Food court: Most of the food will be available at the food court off Cash Alley. Several food stands will be found throughout the area and downtown restaurants will have booths outside and be open for regular service.

▪ Two stages: The main stage is located next to the food court off Cash Alley and DeSoto Street.