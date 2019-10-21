United Way for Jackson and George Counties names new CEO

Tee McCovey has been named the new CEO of United Way for Jackson and George Counties, effective Nov. 1.

McCovey, pastor of the Worship Center Church in Pascagoula, retired from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security as an area director, according to a United Way news release.

He also served as deputy director/workforce director with Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District before joining the United Way as the public relations director.

The United Way team says they’re excited about their new leader.

“Tee brings a wealth of leadership experience to the position and is well known at the federal, state & local levels,” Board president Pam Lindsey wrote in the release.

McCovey replaces Carolyn Moore, who is retiring.