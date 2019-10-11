Coast company fined $161,000 by OSHA for workplace violations

SHARE COPY LINK

Graham Construction Co. in Escatawpa is facing more than $161,000 in fines for workplace violations.

While working on a project in Ocean Springs, the company failed to protect workers from cave-ins while installing water lines in a 7-foot-deep excavation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The company also failed to provide a safe means to enter and exit the trench, inspect the trench using a “competent” person, and require employees to wear reflective clothing while working near traffic.

“In a matter of seconds, employees can be seriously or fatally injured when an excavation or trench collapses,” said OSHA Jackson Area Director Courtney Bohannon.

“OSHA standards require protective systems be installed and inspected daily before work begins.”

Graham Construction has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the fines before an OSHA review commission, the release said.