2 kids on motorbike seriously injured after crash in St. Andrews, sheriff says

Two kids on a motorbike were seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. in the St. Andrews community, he said.

The juveniles were riding a Mega Motor bike northbound on Brackish Place, Ezell said, and ran a stop sign as they turned westbound on to Tantallon Drive.

They were hit by a Chevy Equinox, and the driver is not facing any charges.

Both children were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and the youngest, a 10-year-old, was transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

The crash is still under investigation.