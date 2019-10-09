Jackson County
2 kids on motorbike seriously injured after crash in St. Andrews, sheriff says
Two kids on a motorbike were seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.
It happened about 4:30 p.m. in the St. Andrews community, he said.
The juveniles were riding a Mega Motor bike northbound on Brackish Place, Ezell said, and ran a stop sign as they turned westbound on to Tantallon Drive.
They were hit by a Chevy Equinox, and the driver is not facing any charges.
Both children were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and the youngest, a 10-year-old, was transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile.
The crash is still under investigation.
