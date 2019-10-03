Pascagoula’s police chief is retiring. Here’s who will replace him.

SHARE COPY LINK

Pascagoula police chief Kenny Johnson is retiring after 10 years in the position.

“He has served and protected the people of this city for over 25 years, and he deserves the appreciation of our citizens as he moves to retirement,” city manager Ryan Frederic stated in a City of Pascagoula news release.

Matt Chapman has been named interim chief of police, effective immediately.

Chapman has been with the department for nearly 28 years, and has served as Johnson’s deputy since 2011.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I’m fully confident that Chief Chapman can and will effectively lead this department,” City Manager Frederic said.

“New Chief Chapman will continue the highest level of service and enforcement expected of the Pascagoula Police Department.”

Johnson’s last day will be Oct. 31.