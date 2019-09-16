Jackson County School Board set to replace longtime superintendent.

Parents, lawmaker attend Jackson County School Board meeting The Jackson County School Board met for the first time since videos showing mistreatment of special needs students on a district bus. Parents organized a rally before the meeting, and one was able to speak to the school board. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Jackson County School Board met for the first time since videos showing mistreatment of special needs students on a district bus. Parents organized a rally before the meeting, and one was able to speak to the school board.

The Jackson County School Board is set to vote for a new superintendent Monday night despite an application from longtime Superintendent Barry Amacker.

This year is the first year school boards in Mississippi are charged with appointing a school superintendent. In the past, voters elected school superintendents.

On the board’s agenda for Monday is a vote to hire John Strycker, who is superintendent of schools in Butler County, Alabama, and former superintendent in Michigan.

The new position takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Amacker addressed the school board’s decision.

“Yes, I did apply for this appointed position,” Amacker said in a statement. “Naturally, I was very disappointed that I was not chosen, but I am proud of our many accomplishments during the past 12 years as superintendent. We have excelled in every area, and I hope this direction will continue moving forward.”

As for what’s in his future, Amacker he said he isn’t sure yet.

“I have always strived to be in God’s will and I will be waiting on him to direct me,” he said. “I have found waiting on God is not wasting time.”

Bus backlash

The decision to hire a new superintendent comes in the aftermath of a Sun Herald report last year about an assault on a disabled Jackson County student, then 14, on a school bus.

The Sun Herald released exclusive school bus-surveillance video of the assault involving special needs student’s former teacher, Kerri Anne Nettles, and ex-school bus driver, Antioinette Jane Raymond, in the 2014-15 school year.

Parents expressed outrage because they didn’t know the assault had occurred and lawmakers called for an investigation.

Angered parents, many of whom have special needs students, went to the school board to demand action, which included a call to end Amacker’s employment.

The state requires school superintendents to report such incidents to the state Department of Education, but MDE had no record of the bus assault ever being reported. Amacker, however, had said a report on the incident had been mailed to MDE, though he could not provide a copy.

Amacker also has pointed out that the school district, once it learned of the assault, immediately called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

Several Jackson County School Board members expressed outrage at the time of the Sun Herald report on the assault.

“I think we all watched in horror the activities on the school bus,” School Board member Glenn Dickerson had said. “The idea that my child, your child, or anybody’s child could be treated like this is unimaginable to me. I want to thank you (a parent) for helping to bring this out. I want to thank the Sun Herald for the work they have done. The free press is important to us.”

School Board President Kenneth Fountain has called what happened during the assault “unacceptable, it’s disgusting and it cannot and will not be tolerated.”