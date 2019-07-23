Jackson County
Man dies after being hit by BMW in Jackson County
A man is dead after being hit by a car on MS 609 near Shore Drive in Jackson County.
The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
A 1998 BMW was traveling southbound when the driver hit Jeremiah Lott, 35, in the center lane, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and was later airlifted to University of South Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injures.
The investigation is ongoing.
