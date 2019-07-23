Man dies after being hit by BMW in Jackson County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man is dead after being hit by a car on MS 609 near Shore Drive in Jackson County.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A 1998 BMW was traveling southbound when the driver hit Jeremiah Lott, 35, in the center lane, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and was later airlifted to University of South Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injures.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation is ongoing.