Gautier gets funding to improve wastewater and sewer systems. Here’s more.

Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen said the city badly needs repairs to its sewer and wastewater systems and now will have a $2.3 million grant to improve the systems.

The grant comes to the city as part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Water Quality Improvement Program through Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

“Gautier residents have endured at least 54 individual instances of sanitary sewer overflow from flooded wastewater systems since March 2009,” Torjusen said. “These incidents pose health and safety concerns, environmental hazards and cause irreparable damage to residents’ property.”

The grant will pay for a new sanitary sewer system, with gravity lines, force mains and a lift station to transport the sewer to the existing wastewater treatment plant, the city said in a press release.

The new lines will be installed along Old Spanish Trail and Gautier Vancleave Road.

The repairs are part of the city’s multi-year water resource improvement program, and Torjusen said the Restore Act grant will help prevent environmental harm to Pascagoula Bay.